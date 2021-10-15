Report
Covid-19: 1331 new cases in Kurdistan today
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-10-15T15:21:35+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan recorded, on Friday 1331 new Covid-19 cases to bring its total to 348584, the health ministry said.
It reported 15 fatalities; its death toll reached 6104 cases.
It also reported 1554 recoveries to take its total to 322039.
