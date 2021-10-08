Covid-19: 1115 new cases and 18 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-08T17:07:25+0000

Shafaq News / Kurdistan logged 1115 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Friday. The daily epidemiological report stated that 18 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 1650 patients had achieved full recovery. According to the Ministry, the cumulative count of the Covid-19 cases stood at 341610 with a total of 309886 recovery cases and 5986 deaths since the emergence of the virus in the region.

related

Covid-19: Kurdistan records the highest daily infections

Date: 2020-09-07 14:20:07

COVID-19: 3056 new cases and ten deaths in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-07-29 12:14:17

COVID-19: 55 new confirmed cases and one death in AANES

Date: 2021-03-14 12:10:14

Covid-19: 1372 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-10-01 15:29:51

Covid-19: more than 1000 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-30 11:58:03

COVID-19: 222 cases and three deaths in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-15 13:01:44

Covid-19: More than 1000 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-04-13 13:44:55

COVID-19: +40 new confirmed cases and two deaths in AANES

Date: 2021-05-18 12:29:11