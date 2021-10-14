Report

Covid-19: +1,400 new cases and nine mortalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-14T16:03:45+0000
Shafaq News / Kurdistan logged 1,409 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Thursday.

The daily epidemiological report stated that nine COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 1,534 patients had achieved full recovery.

According to the Ministry, the cumulative count of the COVID-19 cases stood at 347,253, 20,679 of whom are currently receiving medical care.

A total of 320,485 patients have achieved full recovery, the report said, with a death toll of 6,089 since the emergence of the virus in the region

