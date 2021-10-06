Covid-19: +1,300 new cases and nine mortalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-06T17:12:17+0000

Shafaq News / Kurdistan logged 1,318 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Wednesday. The daily epidemiological report stated that nine COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 1,539 patients had achieved full recovery. According to the Ministry, the cumulative count of the Covid-19 cases stood at 339,290 with a total of 306,662 recovery cases and 5,955 deaths since the emergence of the virus in the region.

