Controversy erupts over ruling permitting stray dog killings in Duhok

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Kurdistan Organization for Animal Rights Protection (KOARP) publicly rejected a religious ruling (fatwa) issued by the Kurdistan Islamic Scholars Union in Duhok, permitting the killing of stray dogs.

“We oppose the idea of killing stray dogs in Duhok province,” Sulaiman Tameer, the organization’s founder, told Shafaq News Agency. “Such actions could disrupt the ecological balance, leading to increases in populations of other animals such as cats, foxes, snakes, and insects.”

He noted that the number of stray dogs in the province has exceeded 20,000 and continues to rise.

Additionally, Tameer advocated for humane solutions, suggesting the use of sterilization procedures to control the dog population and the establishment of shelters and reserves. “Euthanasia should be limited to cases involving dogs with severe illnesses or rabies, as they pose a direct threat to public safety,” he explained.

Tameer also highlighted Law No. 14, Article 1, enacted by the Kurdistan Parliament in 2022, which prohibits the killing of stray animals including stray dogs, and outlines regulations for their humane management.

Historically, stray animal management in the Kurdistan Region involved culling methods such as poisoning and shooting, allowed under Law No. 48 of 1986. These practices were widely criticized for their cruelty and ineffectiveness. Since its establishment in 2009, KOARP has advocated for modern approaches, including trap-neuter-release programs and the establishment of animal shelters.