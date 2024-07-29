Concerns over security forces' involvement in civilian deaths prevail in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ Human rights organizations and political figures in al-Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region, voiced their concerns on Monday about security forces' involvement in civilian deaths during and outside their official duties, amid allegations of deteriorating security under the leadership of Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) President Bafel Talabani.

The Kurdistan Independent Human Rights Commission expressed its "fears over some security forces’ participation in killings of citizens," noting a recent incident in which a security force member killed a civilian. This incident follows another where a member of the same force aided in the killing of a local vendor using government-issued weapons.

The Commission stated, "It is worrying and tragic that some security force members are implicated in these incidents. Their primary duty is to protect citizens." However, it acknowledged that the suspects were swiftly apprehended in both cases.

The Commission also highlighted concerns over the continued presence of firearms among civilians, which are often used to resolve conflicts, leading to shootings and disturbances. It urged the Kurdish Government to "fully control the use of weapons, better train security personnel, and ensure they are informed that they are not permitted to use weapons off duty. Security forces should not be involved in criminal cases. We hope for a safer community where citizens feel more secure."

Colonel Salam Abdul Khaliq, spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region’s Asayish Security Forces, told Shafaq News Agency, "The recent incident occurred off-duty and not in a government setting. The suspects were arrested under Article 406 of the Iraqi Penal Code for a murder unrelated to security duties but resulting from a personal altercation."

On July 16, al-Sulaymaniyah Police Command reported the arrest of a security officer accused of killing a child in the governorate. The police responded to gunfire in the Raparin area, discovering a 15-year-old boy's death. An investigation identified the suspect as a member of the Kurdistan Commando Forces.

The al-Sulaymaniyah Asayish Directorate also reported a fatality from a civilian altercation in the Raparin area. The suspect was quickly apprehended, and a Commando Force member was handed over for allegedly aiding in the killing. Investigations are ongoing.

The Al-Jil Jadeed (New Generation) Movement’s parliamentary bloc criticized the Talabani family, claiming they have turned al-Sulaymaniyah into a "city of fear."

PUK President Bafel Talabani condemned the killing of a citizen in Raparin, stating, "The martyrdom of Mr. Ari is a serious crime. Perpetrators must be brought to justice promptly to deter future offenses." He assured that anyone violating the law or causing disorder will face legal consequences.

"All who break the law, regardless of rank or position, or cause chaos and support any crime, will be brought to justice. There will be no pardon for those endangering our people's lives and stability, and legal actions will be taken against them," Talabani asserted.

Meanwhile, Lahur Sheikh Jangi, head of the Popular Front, denounced the situation in al-Sulaymaniyah, holding Bafel Talabani solely accountable. He argued that "Commando and anti-terror forces should not patrol cities or arrest citizens; these are tasks for security and police forces."