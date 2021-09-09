Companies belong to a well-known Kurdish businessman surrounded by security forces in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ A security force surrounded the headquarters of Faruq Mulla Mustafa companies, a well-known Kurdish businessman, at Salem street, downtown al-Sulaymaniyah, a source revealed on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that another force currently surrounds the Iron plant of Mulla Mustafa in the Bazian sub-district.

Earlier today, an armed group from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) stormed a cement plant near Tasluja in al-Sulaymaniyah governorate.

The raid was carried out by a unit from PUK's Golden force and the Commandos affiliated with Sheikh Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa, a commander of the PUK who serves as a Vice President of Kurdistan.

The unit seized the plant's equipment and machinery.

According to the source, the plant is owned by the son of Faruq Mulla Mustafa, a well-known Kurdish businessman close to Lahur Sheikh Jangi, the ousted PUK co-leader.