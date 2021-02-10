Report

Clashes between the Turkish army and PKK fighters in Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-10T08:22:38+0000
Shafaq News / An official source in the PKK stated that Turkish aircraft bombed a mountainous area in the Kurdistan Region on Wednesday, before launching an airdrop followed by clashes with the PKK fighters. 

Hywa Zakros, responsible for the Kurdistan Community System (the military wing of the Kurdistan Workers Party), told Shafaq News agency, "Turkish aircraft bombed at 3 o'clock today, Wednesday, mount Karah in Duhok governorate."

Zakros pointed out, "the Turkish forces were forced to withdraw after the violent response from Kurdish militants."

Since mid-June, Turkey has intensified its military operations in the border areas of the Kurdistan Region to pursue the PKK militants.

