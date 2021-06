Shafaq News/ Clashes reportedly erupted on Friday between the Peshmerga forces and the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in Mount Matin that overlooks Amadiyah district in Duhok.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the PKK militants attacked a group of the Peshmerga fighters establishing military sites in the area.

The Peshmerga forces responded "firmly" to the attacking group, according to the source, without revealing further details.