Civilians protest poor services in Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-03T14:03:29+0000

Shafaq News/ Dozens protested today against poor services and water shortage, blocking a vital road in Duhok governorate. The head of the local government, the director of the sub-district, and the director of the water department in Duhok ordered to record the protesters' demands and complaints to solve their problems. The police indicated that the situation had returned is currently calm after the road was reopened.

