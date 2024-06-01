Children's festival celebrates World Children's Day in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, hosted a festival on Saturday to celebrate World Children's Day.

The event featured educational competitions focused on environmental awareness and renewable energy, along with various entertainment activities.

Avin, a child, told Shafaq News Agency, "My participation today is a celebration for all children. We engaged in many fun activities such as drawing, music, singing, and competitions."

Another participant, George, said, "The wonderful thing about this festival is that it brings together many children and allows families to enjoy time with their kids."

Notably, World Children's Day is celebrated on different dates in various countries around the world, depending on their cultural heritage and traditions.