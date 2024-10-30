Change Movement to address challenges and shape future vision

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Change Movement (Gorran) announced its plans to hold its third conference in Al-Sulaymaniyah within the next three months.

In a statement, Gorran affirmed that the conference would serve as a “milestone for comprehensive review and radical change, allowing an assessment of current challenges and organizational mechanisms. The gathering will provide an opportunity to discuss challenges and review organizational mechanisms, as well as a transparent evaluation aimed at strengthening solidarity across the movement's institutions.”

As part of its preparations, Gorran invited all members, key influencers, and supporters to participate, promising new projects and ideas will be presented seeking to enrich the movement's march.

The statement highlighted that the conference would provide an opportunity to “establish a constitution reinforcing Gorran’s values and objectives, in addition to reviewing its political agenda and core stances to align with the aspirations of the coming phase, thereby solidifying the movement’s influence and role.”

The third conference is expected to enact structural and political shifts to address present-day challenges and future ambitions.

Founded in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Change Movement (Gorran) is a political organization committed to advancing democracy, combating corruption, and achieving social justice. The movement emerged as an alternative to traditional parties, aiming to represent the voice of youth and social groups calling for reform.

Over the previous term of the Kurdistan Parliament, Gorran gained a broad support base, especially among those frustrated with the existing political situation. It was able to achieve a strong presence on the political scene by participating in parliamentary and municipal elections across the region. However, in the most recent Kurdistan Parliament elections, Gorran fell short of meeting its supporters' expectations, securing only one seat out of the 100 available.