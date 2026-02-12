Ceremony in Al-Sulaymaniyah honors Kurdish fighters returning from Syria

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

On Thursday, civil activists in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, Kurdistan Region of Iraq, held a reception event for Kurdish fighters returning from combat alongside Syrian Kurds.

Speaking with Shafaq News, activist Kamal Mohammed Raza said, “The ceremony was organized to honor the efforts of fighters who responded to a call from their counterparts in Syrian Kurdistan.” He added that Kurds have moved beyond political fragmentation and geographic divisions toward unity and a shared position, standing together in the face of “adversaries of the Kurdish people.”

Participants called on the international community to pay greater attention to the Kurdish cause and rights, arguing that the suffering of the Kurdish people concerns the fate of an entire nation rather than a local or regional matter.

Kurds, they said, seek peaceful coexistence with all communities, without aggression toward others, and urged the promotion of peace, mutual respect, and cooperation among peoples.

Former Peshmerga fighters in the Kurdistan Region had called for public mobilization and the opening of border crossings to support Rojava, Kurdish areas in Syria, condemning renewed clashes between Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

On January 30, Damascus and the SDF agreed to halt fighting that left dozens dead or injured and displaced thousands of Kurdish families. The arrangement provides for withdrawals from front lines, the deployment of Interior Ministry forces to the centers of Hasakah and Qamishli, the gradual integration of local security forces to stabilize northeastern Syria, and the transfer of border crossings and oil fields to Syrian government control.

