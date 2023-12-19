Celebrations start in Erbil as KDP triumphs in Provincial Council elections

Shafaq News / Scores of supporters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party gathered in the heart of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Tuesday evening to celebrate their victory in the Provincial Council elections held the day before.

Crowds of the KDP organized celebrations near the Erbil Citadel, commemorating the party's success in the elections while proudly displaying the party's flags.

The party secured second place in Nineveh, garnering 127,938 votes, obtained 46,749 votes in Kirkuk, and received 6,804 votes in Diyala.

This Tuesday evening, the Independent High Electoral Commission announced the preliminary results of the Provincial Council elections conducted on Monday in all Iraqi provinces except the Kurdistan Region.