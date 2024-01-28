CTS deny Erbil airport attack, security source confirms coalition base hit

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government's Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) denied on Sunday that Erbil International Airport had been attacked by a drone, while a security source confirmed that a coalition base near the airport had been targeted.

The CTS said in a statement that "a number of media outlets close to militias published news on Sunday that Erbil Airport had been attacked by a drone. Local media outlets that wished to see the airport bombed also published this news without verifying it."

The CTS added that "these news reports are false and Erbil Airport has not been attacked."

However, a security source confirmed to Shafaq News Agency that a coalition base near Erbil International Airport in the Kurdistan Region had been targeted.

The source said that "a drone targeted a coalition base inside Erbil Airport after 2:20 pm. The damages are not yet known."

Earlier on Sunday, the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq", an umbrella of mainly Iran-backed Shiite paramilitary groups, claimed that it had targeted a "base of occupation" near Erbil Airport.