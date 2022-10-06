CTG: Turkiye attacks PKK' YBS sites in Mount Sinjar

Shafaq News/ The Counter-Terrorism Group in Kurdistan (CTG) revealed that the last Turkish bombardment targeted Sinjar Protection Units (YBS) in Sinjar.

A local source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkiye bombarded a PKK hideout in Sinjar Mountain, where the Party dug many tunnels and caves to protect itself from the Turkish attacks.

"On Thursday, at 9:30 p.m., Turkish aircraft targeted headquarters of YBS militants in Sinjar Mountain, which resulted in human losses," CTG said in a statement.

YBS is a military wing of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.

On October 2020, The Iraqi government announced that Baghdad had reached a "historic deal" with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over the governance and security of Sinjar.

The deal paves the way for the reconstruction of the city and the total return of its people in coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government.

The agreement also ends the authority of intruding groups. It also ordered all armed factions to be deported outside the borders of Sinjar, including PKK.

Yet, Sinjar Protection Forces are still deployed in the District.

Sinjar falls within an area disputed between the central government in Baghdad and the KRG, based in Erbil, according to Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution.