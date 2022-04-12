COVID-19: zero mortalities and 44 new cases in Kurdistan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-12T15:27:11+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan recorded 44 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Region's Ministry of Health said today, Tuesday. The daily epidemiological report stated that no deaths were recorded, and 74 patients had achieved full recovery. The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases since the emergence of the virus in the Region amounted to 436,754, of whom 428,763 recovered and 7,441 passed away.

