COVID-19: zero deaths and 71 new cases in Iraq's Kurdistan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-11-11T15:22:32+0000

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan region of Iraq logged only 71 COVID-19 cases in the past seven days, the region's Ministry of Health said. In its weekly epidemiological report on COVID-19, the Ministry reported 50 recoveries and zero mortalities.

related

COVID-19: seven fatalities and +800 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-03-30 15:29:57

COVID-19: +1,500 new cases and 16 deaths in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-07-31 13:36:27

The Supreme Committee to Combat COVID-19 to meet today

Date: 2021-04-28 08:54:30

Covid-19: +1500 new cases and 19 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-10-03 15:25:10

COVID-19: +550 new cases and four mortalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2022-02-24 16:35:56

COVID-19: 14 cases and one death in AANES

Date: 2021-01-04 09:20:10

A tree for every Covid-19 victim in Haji Awa, Al-Sulaymaniya

Date: 2021-06-04 09:45:57

COVID-19: 12 new cases and zero mortalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2022-05-14 18:33:29