COVID-19 infection rate is surging in Erbil, local official says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-04T08:55:31+0000
COVID-19 infection rate is surging in Erbil, local official says

Shafaq News/ The Director-General of Erbil Health Department, Dilovan Muhammad Jalal, revealed that the COVID-19 infection rate is rising.

In a press conference, Jalal said, "according to laboratory tests carried out in Erbil, the rate of COVID-19 infections exceeds 10%".

Jalal stressed the need to adhere to the preventive measures, since the cases are remarkably surging.

However, Jalal noted that that vaccination turnout is increasing, adding, "We are trying to reach the largest possible number of teachers and educational personnel before the start of the new school year."

