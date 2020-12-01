Report

Chevron provides Erbil with 400 medical beds amid COVID-19 crisis

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-01T10:34:13+0000
Chevron provides Erbil with 400 medical beds amid COVID-19 crisis

Shafaq News / Chevron company has provided Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, with health assistance to fill the shortage in hospitals in light of the outbreak of COVID-19.

Acting Governor of Erbil, Hayman Qadir, said in a press conference held today that the aid consists of 400 medical beds, adding, “we will distribute them to the hospitals of the city center and its districts through the Health Directorate in Erbil.”

He stressed, "We are in dire need of this aid because we are going through a difficult situation with the spread of COVID-19.”

