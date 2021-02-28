Erbil launches an awareness campaign on COVID-19

Shafaq News/ In cooperation with the Ministry of Health in Kurdistan and the International Red Cross, the Capital of Kurdistan, Erbil, launched today, Sunday, an awareness campaign on COVID-19.

Omid Khushnaw, the head of the local government in Erbil, said in a press conference today that this campaign covers the city center and suburbs and it shall last for a week.

He added, "the goal of this campaign is to raise awareness among vendors, tourists, and city visitors."

Khoshnaw warned, "if the citizens do not abide by the preventive measures, infection cases might surge again."