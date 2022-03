Shafaq News/ Kurdistan recorded 75 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Region's Ministry of Health said today, Tuesday.

The daily epidemiological report stated that zero mortalities were recorded, and 104 patients had achieved full recovery.

The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases since the emergence of the virus in the Region amounted to 436202, of whom 427886 recovered and 7431 passed away.