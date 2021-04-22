COVID-19: +950 new cases and nine mortalities in Kurdistan today

Report

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-22T11:59:45+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 977 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Thursday. 

Duhok was the top boost of the case count with 424 cases, followed by Al-Sulaymaniyah and Erbil with 289 and 182, respectively. Garmyan registered 52, Raperin 20, and Halabja 10.

The daily epidemiological report stated that nine COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 763 patients had achieved full recovery. 

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Kurdistan Region, 143,723 patients have contracted the virus, 120,373 of whom recovered, and 3,920 passed away.

