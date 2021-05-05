COVID-19: 777 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 777 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Wednesday.

Dubok was the top boost of the case count with 283, followed by al-Sulaymaniyah and Erbil 255 and 195 cases, respectively. Garmyan was fourth with 39. Raperin registered six.

The daily epidemiological report stated that seven COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 997 patients had achieved full recovery.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Kurdistan Region, 154,359 patients have contracted the virus, 132,241 of whom recovered, and 4,075 passed away.