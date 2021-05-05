Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: 777 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-05T14:13:58+0000
COVID-19: 777 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 777 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Wednesday. 

Dubok was the top boost of the case count with 283, followed by al-Sulaymaniyah and Erbil 255 and 195 cases, respectively. Garmyan was fourth with 39. Raperin registered six. 

The daily epidemiological report stated that seven COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 997 patients had achieved full recovery. 

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Kurdistan Region, 154,359 patients have contracted the virus, 132,241 of whom recovered, and 4,075 passed away.

related

Covid-19: Three new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

Date: 2021-02-22 08:41:47
Covid-19: Three new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

COVID-19 wave may recede by the end of the month of Ramadan, official says

Date: 2021-04-06 11:49:35
COVID-19 wave may recede by the end of the month of Ramadan, official says

Erbil detects 14 new variant COVID-19 cases

Date: 2021-02-22 11:48:00
Erbil detects 14 new variant COVID-19 cases

Covid-19: more than 600 recoveries in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-20 12:23:37
Covid-19: more than 600 recoveries in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 53 new cases and one fatality in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-02-13 10:46:19
COVID-19: 53 new cases and one fatality in Kurdistan today

COVID-19:+800 new cases and eight deaths in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-05-03 13:40:51
COVID-19:+800 new cases and eight deaths in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: Kurdistan sets a new record in the daily case count

Date: 2020-08-11 13:16:47
COVID-19: Kurdistan sets a new record in the daily case count

COVID-19: 21 fatalities and 574 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-06 10:25:45
COVID-19: 21 fatalities and 574 new cases in Kurdistan today