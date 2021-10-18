COVID-19: +700 new cases and 23 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / Kurdistan logged 729 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Monday.

The daily epidemiological report stated that 23 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 1,321 patients had achieved full recovery.

According to the Ministry, the cumulative count of the COVID-19 patients stood at 350,987; 326,485 of whom have achieved full recovery.

The death toll from the complications of the virus rose to 6,159 since its emergence in the region.