COVID-19: +70 new confirmed cases in AANES

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-26T08:48:51+0000
COVID-19: +70 new confirmed cases in AANES

Shafaq News/ The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) registered 73 new COVID-19 cases today, Wednesday.

The new cases were distributed among the governorates as the following: al-Hasakah 14, Qamishli 16, Direk 10, al-Raqqah 25, al-Shahbaa 4, Amouda 2, al-hol camp 1, and Deir Ezzor 1.

In a press statement, Dr. Joan Mustafa, the co-chair of the Health Authority in AANES, said that two patients had recovered completely from the virus.

The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in AANES amounted to 17,672, of whom 1,778 achieved recovery and 717 succumbed to their illness.

