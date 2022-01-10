COVID-19: 591 new cases and three mortalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2022-01-10T14:44:59+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 388 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Region's Ministry of Health said today, Monday. The daily epidemiological report stated that three COVID-19 deaths was registered today. On the other hand, 86 patients had achieved full recovery. The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases since the emergence of the virus in the Region amounted to 383,431, of whom 373,195 achieved full recovery and 7,146 passed away.

