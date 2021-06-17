Report
COVID-19: 24 new cases in NES today
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-06-17T10:40:42+0000
Shafaq News / The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria registered 24 new cases and five recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
The cumulative count of cases stood at 18308, including 1851 recoveries and 759 fatalities.
