COVID-19: 24 new cases in NES today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-17T10:40:42+0000

Shafaq News / The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria registered 24 new cases and five recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The cumulative count of cases stood at 18308, including 1851 recoveries and 759 fatalities.

related

COVID-19: 156 new cases and 4 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-19 13:22:55

KRG Minister of Health: new Covid-19 cases flares, death rate 2%

Date: 2020-06-09 14:07:19

Covid-19: 70 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-02-08 11:56:59

A tree for every Covid-19 victim in Haji Awa, Al-Sulaymaniya

Date: 2021-06-04 09:45:57

COVID-19: 1285 new case and 18 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-29 12:26:16

Erbil governor: Some people used COVID-19 in politics

Date: 2020-08-16 10:35:42

COVID-19:169 new confirmed cases and five deaths in AANES

Date: 2021-04-10 16:36:56

The region's situation amid COVID-19 is calm, Kurdistan MOH says

Date: 2020-11-22 16:52:33