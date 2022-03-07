COVID-19: 227 new cases in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-07T20:08:54+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan recorded 227 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Region's Ministry of Health said today, Monday. The daily epidemiological report stated that three COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 873 patients had achieved full recovery. The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases since the emergence of the virus in the Region amounted to 433904, of whom 5656 recovered and 7397 passed away.

