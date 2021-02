Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 157 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.

The daily epidemiological report of COVID-19 stated that one patient succumbed to his illness.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the Kurdistan Region, 107,933 patients have contracted the virus, 103,011 of whom recovered, and 3,508 passed away.

It is noteworthy that Erbil Health Directorate confirmed that it detected 14 COVID-19 cases caused by variant strains of SARS-CoV-2.