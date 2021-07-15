COVID-19: +1300 new cases and seven deaths in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged more than 1300 new COVID-19 cases and seven mortalities, according to a statement of the Region's Ministry of Health today, Thursday.

The Ministry said that 1307 suspected cases were confirmed by positive PCR tests in the past 24 hours.

The statement said that 828 patient has recovered from the virus in the past day, while seven patients with confirmed PCR results passed away.

The cumulative count of the confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 200,048, while the recoveries amounted to 183,989.

The death toll rose to 4,560.