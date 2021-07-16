Report

COVID-19: +1000 new cases and eight deaths in Kurdistan today 

Date: 2021-07-16T13:17:17+0000
COVID-19: +1000 new cases and eight deaths in Kurdistan today 

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged more than new 900 COVID-19 cases and eight mortalities, according to a statement of the Region's Ministry of Health today, Friday.

The Ministry said that 1114 suspected cases were confirmed by positive PCR tests in the past 24 hours.

Erbil was the top boost for the daily case count, with 398 cases today. Al-Sulaymaniyah and Duhok followed by 365 and 342, respectively. Garmyan tailed with only 39 cases.

The statement said that 760 patients have recovered from the virus in the past day, while eight patients with confirmed PCR results passed away.

The cumulative count of the confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 201,192, while the recoveries amounted to 184,749.

The death toll rose to 4,568.

