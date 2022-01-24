COVID-19: +1,500 new cases and three deaths in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-24T13:57:17+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 1,581 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Region's Ministry of Health said today, Monday. The daily epidemiological report stated that three COVID-19 deaths was registered today. On the other hand, 485 patients had achieved full recovery. The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases since the emergence of the virus in the Region amounted to 399,131, of whom 375,938 achieved full recovery and 7,190 died.

related

Erbil’s Health Department: a "major catastrophe" is coming

Date: 2021-07-19 10:31:52

Covid-19: about 200 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-03-02 15:44:54

Covid-19: more than 900 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-16 12:51:55

COVID-19: 856 new cases and 12 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-04-06 12:55:04

Covid-19: A health center director dies in Erbil

Date: 2020-08-18 20:29:36

Covid-19: About 1400 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-09-17 13:39:55

Covid-19: more than 500 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-11-12 15:17:17

COVID-19: seven fatalities and 60 new cases in NES today

Date: 2021-05-10 10:47:56