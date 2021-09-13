COVID-19: +1,300 new confirmed cases and 17 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan logged 1,339 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Monday.

According to the Ministry, Erbil was the top boost for the infection toll with 440, followed by Duhok and al-Sulaymaniyah with 408 and 372, respectively. Halabja registered 48 cases in the past 24 hours, while in Garmyan and Raperin 38 and 33 cases were reported, respectively.

The daily epidemiological report stated that 17 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 1,627 patients had achieved full recovery.