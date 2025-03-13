Blood Moon illuminates Erbil as partial lunar eclipse approaches

Shafaq News/ A mesmerizing Blood Moon cast a deep red glow over Erbil’s skyline in the early hours of Thursday, offering stargazers a breathtaking celestial display before fading beyond the horizon.

Shafaq News captured striking images from key landmarks in the city, including the Church of St. Petrous and Pols in Ainkawa and the minaret of Jalil Al-Khayat Mosque in central Erbil. The phenomenon created a dramatic visual contrast between Erbil’s religious sites and the night sky.

Astronomy enthusiasts can anticipate another celestial event later this week. On Friday, a partial lunar eclipse will unfold, with Earth’s shadow gradually dimming the Moon and giving it a dusky red hue.

According to astronomical forecasts, the eclipse will begin at 03:57 GMT, primarily visible across the Americas but also in parts of the Arab world. The partial eclipse will commence at 05:09 GMT, followed by the total phase at 06:26 GMT.

Only Morocco and Mauritania are expected to witness the total eclipse, though it will coincide with sunrise, making visibility challenging. In Libya, Algeria, and Tunisia, the eclipse will be partially visible until sunrise, while Egypt and Sudan may only observe a slight dimming of the Moon’s brightness. The Arabian Peninsula will not witness the event.