Between palaces and cafés: Lukman Faily explores the soul of Iraq

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Lukman Faily, has launched the English edition of his book “The Iraqi Character: Between Cafés, Palaces and Minarets,” to give non-Arabic readers a window into the country’s identity, culture, religion, and politics.

Faily told Shafaq News on Friday that the work seeks not only to broaden access for international scholars and policymakers, but also to explain the historical, social, and political foundations of the Iraqi state while pointing to future challenges and opportunities.

He described the book as “an effort to foster dialogue and expand debate on Iraq in both regional and global contexts,” hoping it would help deepen understanding of the country’s current realities.

To read the book, click here.