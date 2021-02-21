Report

Barzanji urges the region's citizens to adhere to COVID-19 preventive measures

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-21T13:51:24+0000
Barzanji urges the region's citizens to adhere to COVID-19 preventive measures

Shafaq News / The Minister of Health in the Kurdistan Region, Saman Barzanji, called on the region's residents to adhere to the COVID-19 preventive measures to avoid the increase in the number of cases, especially after the new strain of the virus appeared in Erbil Governorate.

He said in a statement that the number of cases is surging, stressing that suspected cases of the new strain have been confirmed.

Barzanji urged the citizens to, "take care of your children and protect yourselves by wearing masks and respecting social distancing.

