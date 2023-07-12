Barzani welcomes proposition to open Qatari consulate in KRI

Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, has welcomed the plan to open a Qatari consulate in the Kurdistan Region, as he discussed bilateral relations with the Qatari Ambassador to Iraq.
The meeting focused on the significance of relations between Doha, Baghdad, and the Kurdistan Region.
In a statement released by the Barzani headquarters, it was stated that "Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani received Qatari Ambassador to Iraq, Khaled bin Hamad Al Sulaiti, in Erbil today, Wednesday. The meeting involved an exchange of views on the importance of the relations between Qatar, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region. The Qatari Ambassador expressed his country's desire to open a consulate in Erbil."
Barzani, on his part, warmly welcomed the strengthening of bilateral relations and the opening of a Qatari consulate in the city of Erbil. However, discussions during the meeting also touched upon the prevailing regional situation.