Barzani receives Japanese ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, received on Sunday the Japanese ambassador to Iraq, Mr. Suzuki Kotaro, in Erbil.

A statement by Barzani's office said that the two parties discussed the latest political developments in the country.

The Kurdish leader expressed the Kurdistan Democratic party's support for holding Parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region on time, according to the statement.

For his part, Mr. Kotaro expressed his country's full support for the Region, and briefed Barzani on the assistance that Tokyo has provided for Erbil and Baghdad.