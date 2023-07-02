Barzani receives French consul on farewell visit

Shafaq News / President Nechirvan Barzani of the Kurdistan Region received the French Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, Mr. Olivier Decottignies, on Sunday, who came to bid farewell upon completing his tenure.

According to a presidential statement received by Shafaq News Agency, during the meeting, Barzani expressed praise and appreciation for Decottignies' efforts to strengthen the relations between the Kurdistan Region and France, wishing him success and prosperity in his new position and duties.

In response, the French Consul General "expressed his gratitude and appreciation to His Excellency President Nechirvan Barzani and the relevant authorities in the Kurdistan Region for their cooperation and support during his tenure, and he hoped that they would continue on the same path with his successor in his position," according to the statement.

The Consul General also commended "the role of the President of the Kurdistan Region in strengthening the relations between the Kurdistan Region and France."

The enhancement of France's relations with the Kurdistan Region and a range of mutually significant issues formed another focal point of the meeting, as stated in the press release.