Barzani lambasts "rumors" aiming to undermine Kurdistan's experience

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-06-18T18:48:37+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani lambasted the "rumors" aiming to undermine the experience of the Kurdistan region.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony at the University of Duhok, Barzani said that the Kurdistan region pays special heed to the educational and cultural process to keep it in line with technological development.

The Prime Minister said that developing education is one of the main objectives of the Kurdistan Regional Government's ninth cabinet.

"Children shall be raised on loving the homeland, humanity, tolerance, and acceptance," he continued.

Barzani addressed the students, "Ignore those who spread rumors to undermine the experience of Kurdistan. You are the people of this land, and you are the ones who build and develop it. A bright future awaits the Kurdistan Region. We are proceeding with its development and reconstruction."

