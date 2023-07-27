Barzani extends condolences to UAE President

Shafaq News / Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani conveyed his condolences to UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed on the passing of his brother, Sheikh Saied bin Zayed.

According to a statement from Barzani's office, the Kurdish leader sent a message of sympathy to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, following the departure of his brother, His Highness Sheikh Saied bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Earlier on the same Thursday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, also expressed his condolences to Al Nahyan.