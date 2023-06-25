Barzani embarks on official visit to Berlin

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, arrived in the German capital, Berlin, on an official visit and is scheduled to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and a number of senior German officials tomorrow, Monday.
According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, Barzani, during his meetings and discussions that will take place during the visit, will explore ways to enhance the relations between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Germany, as well as expand the scope of joint cooperation. Furthermore, he will delve into the current situation in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and the broader region.