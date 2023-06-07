Barzani discusses relations with acting ambassador of Azerbaijan

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region President, Nechirvan Barzani, met today, Wednesday, with Nasir Mohammad Ov, the Acting Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Iraq. They exchanged views on improving relations between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Azerbaijan.

The presidency of the region said in a statement today that both sides agreed that there are good opportunities to enhance relations, especially in the fields of economy, trade, and tourism. In this regard, the process of opening an Azerbaijani consulate in the Kurdistan Region was discussed, for which necessary steps have already been taken before the meeting of the President of the Kurdistan Region and the President of Azerbaijan in Munich.

The statement added that the anticipated visit of the President of the Kurdistan Region to Baku, at the official invitation of the President of Azerbaijan, along with the overall situation and some issues of common interest, were other focal points of the meeting.