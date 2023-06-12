Barzani discusses healthcare cooperation with Jordanian health minister

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, affirmed on Monday that Erbil and Baghdad can benefit from Jordan's successful experiences in the fields of healthcare and education.

This came during the reception of President Barzani for the Jordanian Minister of Health, Firas Al-Hawari, and the accompanying delegation, in the presence of the Minister of Health of the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal Minister of Health, according to an official statement.

The meeting discussed the organization of the Kurdistan-Jordan Health Week currently taking place in Erbil and shed light on its topics.

President Barzani expressed his gratitude for the assistance and cooperation between the Ministry of Health in the region, the federal government, and the Jordanian Ministry of Health, affirming that "the Kurdistan Region and Iraq can benefit from Jordan's successful experiences in the fields of healthcare and education."

The statement further explained that "developing relations between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and Jordan, and enhancing assistance and cooperation, especially in the healthcare and medical fields," was another focal point during the meeting.