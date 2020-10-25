Barzani calls on the international community to cooperate in compensating victims of terrorism

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, called on Sunday the international community to cooperate to find a mechanism to compensate the victims of terrorism and rebuild their areas.

The Presidency of the Regional Government said in a statement that Barzani received today, Karim Khan, Special Adviser to head the Investigative Team to support domestic efforts to hold ISIL (Da'esh) accountable for acts that may amount to war crimes, both parties discussed ISIS terrorists' prosecution and enhancing means of cooperation between the judicial authorities in the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government.