Barzani: Kurdistan to become a trade center

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani said on Thursday in a meeting of the Supreme Economic Council that “the Kurdistan has an opportunity to become an important trade center in Iraq and the region by attracting foreign direct investments to implement strategic projects”

The Prime Minister stressed that "the government continues its work to improve an effective economic structure despite the difficult economic situation.”

The meeting, recommended several issues including approving central laboratories to examine the quality of fuels, collecting taxes from importing fuels companies, and protecting Intellectual property rights.