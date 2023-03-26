Barzani Headquarters lambasts remarks by US official describing Kurdistan as "Cartoonish"

Shafaq News/ The Barzani Headquarters on Sunday vehemently criticized statements made by an unnamed American official, which described the Kurdistan region as "cartoonish", expressing deep dissatisfaction with the derogatory remarks.

The press release issued by the Barzani Headquarters condemned the baseless statements made by the US official, asserting that the Kurdistan region is far from being cartoonish.

"The Kurdistan region is not a cartoonish entity; rather, it is the product of the blood of thousands of martyrs and the tears of their grieving mothers," the press release read.

The Barzani Headquarters further emphasized the sacrifices made by the Kurdish people in the establishment and preservation of the Kurdistan Region. "The Kurdistan region was founded on the blood and tears of our people, and it is maintained by these same sacrifices," the press release added.

As a semi-autonomous region in Iraq, the Kurdistan region has a long history of struggling for recognition and autonomy, making such comments particularly offensive and dismissive of the region's tumultuous past.

The Kurdish people, who are spread across modern-day Turkey, Iran, Iraq, and Syria, have long been subjected to marginalization and persecution by the central governments of these countries. The lack of a unified Kurdish state has left the Kurds as one of the largest stateless ethnic groups in the world.

In Iraq, the Kurds faced systematic oppression under the regime of Saddam Hussein, which included the notorious Anfal campaign in the late 1980s. This brutal crackdown led to the death of over 100,000 Kurdish civilians and involved the use of chemical weapons against Kurdish towns and villages.

Following the 1991 Gulf War, a no-fly zone was established by the US-led coalition forces to protect the Kurdish population in northern Iraq. This allowed the Kurds to establish a semi-autonomous region, which eventually evolved into the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) after the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Over the years, the Kurdistan region has become a key player in regional politics, often serving as a buffer zone between the conflicting powers of the Middle East. The Kurds have also been instrumental in the fight against the Islamic State (ISIS), with their Peshmerga forces playing a crucial role in combating the terrorist organization.

Despite these contributions, the Kurdish people continue to face political, economic, and security challenges, including unresolved disputes over territory, natural resources, and governance with the central Iraqi government. The dismissive remarks by the US official serve as a painful reminder of the ongoing struggle for recognition and respect that the Kurdistan region and its people have faced throughout their history.