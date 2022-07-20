Barzani headquarters condemns the Turkish attack on Zakho

Shafaq News / The Barzani headquarters strongly condemned the attack on Zakho, on Wednesday.

In a statement, the headquarters offered condolences to the families of the martyrs and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

The statement added that killing and wounding innocent civilians under any pretext is an "unacceptable crime" that must end immediately, so that the Kurdistan Region's citizens do not turn into victims of conflicts and wars between different parties.

It is time for the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Federal government to coordinate and address the situation, the statement said.