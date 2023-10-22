Barzani Charity Foundation ready to send humanitarian aid to Gaza

Shafaq News / The Barzani Charity Foundation in the Kurdistan Region (KRI) has announced its readiness to send humanitarian aid to Palestinians affected by the Israeli attacks on Gaza.
It indicated that a delegation led by the foundation's president, Musa Ahmad, visited the Consulate General of Palestine in Erbil and met with Consul General Nazmi Hazouri. During the meeting, the foundation expressed its preparedness to send humanitarian assistance to Palestine.
In response, the Consul General expressed gratitude to the foundation for the services it provided to both displaced and Palestinian refugees who had fled various areas of Iraq to KRI between 2014 and 2017.
The meeting also discussed the humanitarian situation of Palestinians and the mechanism for sending humanitarian aid to them.
The foundation's President affirmed their readiness to send humanitarian aid to those affected, emphasizing their commitment to helping anyone in need, regardless of global differences.
The organization operates under the slogan "Wherever there is a wound in humanity, we are there to heal it."
Additionally, the foundation is a special consultative member of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and has been a key player in humanitarian response in areas affected by conflicts and natural disasters. To this end, it maintains ongoing coordination with Iraqi humanitarian organizations to unify efforts and establish a mechanism for sending aid to affected individuals in the region as soon as possible.